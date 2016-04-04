版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 18:56 BJT

India's Adani considering buying SunEdison solar assets -sources

MUMBAI, April 4 India's Adani Group is considering buying the local assets of solar developer SunEdison Inc, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Adani, which has already held talks with bankers on the issue, did not respond to requests seeking comment.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐