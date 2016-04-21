SunEdison seeks examiner to probe recent transactions

April 21 SunEdison Inc asked a U.S.
bankruptcy judge on Thursday to appoint an independent examiner
to review recent transactions, although the company said it is
not aware of any particular wrongdoing.
The company cited in the request a subpoena it received from
the U.S. Department of Justice related to financing activity, an
investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and
a lawsuit filed against it by TerraForm Global Inc, one of its
affiliates.
SunEdison, once the fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy
company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday
after a short-lived but aggressive binge of debt-fueled
acquisitions proved unsustainable.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)