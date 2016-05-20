SunEdison agrees to withdraw request for independent examiner

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 20 SunEdison Inc has
tentatively agreed to withdraw a request for an independent
examiner for the renewable energy company's bankruptcy, its
attorneys said in court on Friday, enabling its creditors to
pursue their own investigation.
When it filed for bankruptcy in April, SunEdison had asked
the judge to appoint an examiner to probe recent transactions,
citing a U.S. Department of Justice subpoena related to
financing activity and an investigation by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Dropping the request, which was a bargaining chip in
negotiations on SunEdison's $300 million bankruptcy loan, helps
to resolve disputes over the loan and allow its Chapter 11 to
move forward. Creditors and affiliated companies had filed
objections to the loan.
SunEdison had planned on receiving approval for the loan on
May 19.
Independent examiners' reports can change the course of
bankruptcy cases and are often used in complex and potentially
litigious bankruptcies like that of the operating unit of
Caesars Entertainment Corp.
