UPDATE 5-Solar developer SunEdison in bankruptcy as aggressive growth plan unravels

(Adds details on examiner request, paragraphs 12-14)
By Tom Hals and Nichola Groom
April 21 SunEdison Inc, once the
fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy company, filed for Chapter
11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday after a short-lived but
aggressive binge of debt-fueled acquisitions proved
unsustainable.
In its bankruptcy filing, the company said it had assets of
$20.7 billion and liabilities of $16.1 billion as of Sept. 30.
SunEdison's two publicly traded subsidiaries, TerraForm
Power Inc and TerraForm Global Inc, are not
part of the bankruptcy. In a statement, the companies, known as
yieldcos, said they had sufficient liquidity to operate and that
their assets are not available to satisfy the claims of
SunEdison creditors.
The bankruptcy "will present challenges," however, including
with financing agreements for certain projects, the yieldcos
said.
The Chapter 11 filing caps SunEdison Chief Executive Officer
Ahmad Chatila's seven-year quest to transform a struggling maker
of silicon wafers into a renewable energy giant able to
capitalize on burgeoning demand for solar and wind energy amid
growing concerns about climate change.
Chatila was named CEO of what was then called MEMC
Electronic Materials in 2009 and almost immediately bought
fledgling solar project developer SunEdison. The company changed
its name four years later and embarked on a rapid expansion that
included entering new businesses like wind and energy storage
and taking on projects worldwide. That growth racked up billions
of dollars of debt.
Solar industry watchers said the bankruptcy was not a
reflection of the sector, which is growing rapidly.
"SunEdison had a balance sheet that is way out of line with
any other solar company," said Shayle Kann, senior vice
president and renewable energy research firm GTM Research. "The
projects themselves are good. They just bought too much to
quickly."
The company said it secured up to $300 million in new
financing from its first-lien and second-lien lenders, which is
subject to court approval. The money will be used to support
SunEdison's operations during its bankruptcy.
"Our decision to initiate a court-supervised restructuring
was a difficult but important step to address our immediate
liquidity issues," said Ahmad Chatila, SunEdison chief executive
officer.
He said the company planned to use Chapter 11 to reduce
debt, shed non-core operations and take steps to get the most
value out of its technology and intellectual property.
SunEdison asked the bankruptcy court to appoint an
independent examiner to review recent transactions. While it
said it is not aware of any particular wrongdoing, it cited a
subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice related to
financing activity, an investigation by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and a lawsuit filed by TerraForm Global in
its petition.
It asked that the investigation begin immediately and
conclude within 60 days, a short timeframe compared to
independent examinations in bankruptcies such as the operating
unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp, which lasted 12
months with costs topping $40 million.
SunEdison said the budget for the examiner should not exceed
$1 million.
Shares of SunEdison were halted, and last traded at about 34
cents on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's stock traded
as high as $33.44 in July 2015. Shares of First Solar Inc
closed up slightly and shares of SolarCity Corp
were up 3.7 percent in late trading. An index of solar
shares gained 0.7 percent.
Major SunEdison shareholders include OppenheimerFunds Inc
with a 11.9 percent stake, BlackRock Inc with a 6.5
percent stake, The Vanguard Group with a 6.4 percent stake and
Adage Capital Partners GP LLC with a 5.4 percent stake,
according to court documents.
Hedge fund Greenlight Capital, led by David Einhorn, earlier
this week reported that it had sharply cut its stake in
SunEdison. Greenlight, which won a board seat at the company
earlier this year, declined to comment on the bankruptcy.
Investors began to lose confidence in SunEdison's
supercharged expansion last summer, when the company announced a
$2.2 billion deal to acquire rooftop solar installer Vivint
Solar Inc. At the time, renewable energy stocks were
under pressure, in part because falling oil prices sparked
concerns about demand for alternative energy sources.
The Vivint deal touched off litigation involving SunEdison's
yieldcos, the listed subsidiaries that own and operate renewable
energy assets, many of which were acquired from SunEdison.
Billionaire David Tepper's Appaloosa Management sued to
prevent TerraForm Power from buying some Vivint assets.
Appaloosa is also seeking to overhaul TerraForm Power's
Conflicts Committee, claiming the company's controlling
shareholder, SunEdison, breached its fiduciary duties.
Tepper was not immediately available for comment.
In March, Vivint terminated the cash-and-stock deal after
SunEdison failed to close on the planned acquisition. Vivint
shares were up 4.9 percent on Thursday.
SunEdison is also being investigated by the U.S. Department
of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over
the failed Vivint Solar deal and other issues.
SunEdison is also being sued by TerraForm Global, its other
yieldco, for breach of contract, alleging SunEdison
misappropriated $231 million of TerraForm's cash.
The company has delayed filing its annual report twice after
identifying material weaknesses in its financial reporting
controls.
The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of
New York, Case No: 16-10992
