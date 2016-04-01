SunEdison preparing to file for bankruptcy protection -WSJ

April 1 SunEdison Inc is planning to file for bankruptcy protection in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The solar energy company is preparing to file for bankruptcy under chapter 11 and is in talks with two creditor groups for a loan to fund its operations during the process, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1St77ck)

The solar energy company's creditors are likely to take control of the company and its portfolio of power projects, the newspaper reported, citing the sources.

The newspaper reported that SunEdison has been meeting with creditors to negotiate a loan to see it through bankruptcy, but competition for the deal among lenders has delayed an agreement.

A spokesperson for SunEdison did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company's shares were down 58 percent at 17 cents in extended trading on Friday. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)