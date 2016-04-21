SunEdison files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering
April 21 Solar energy company SunEdison Inc filed for creditor protection on Thursday, making it one of the largest bankruptcies by asset value involving a non-financial company in a decade.
Once the fastest growing U.S. renewable energy developer, SunEdison embarked on an aggressive acquisition strategy that left it struggling with $12 billion in debt as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum