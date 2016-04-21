版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 21:42 BJT

SunEdison files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

April 21 Solar energy company SunEdison Inc filed for creditor protection on Thursday, making it one of the largest bankruptcies by asset value involving a non-financial company in a decade.

Once the fastest growing U.S. renewable energy developer, SunEdison embarked on an aggressive acquisition strategy that left it struggling with $12 billion in debt as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐