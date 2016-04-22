Bankrupt SunEdison to keep India expansion plans -Asia head

UPDATE 1-New Zealand's Xero chairman resigns after accepting Trump position
* Liddel to become assistant to U.S. president-elect (Adds CEO comment, details on resignation)
MUMBAI, April 22 U.S. renewable energy company SunEdison Inc expects to finalise within two months partners for around 1.7 gigawatts of planned projects in India, its Asia head told Reuters on Friday, hours after the company filed for bankruptcy protection at home.
Apart from looking for partners for specific projects, the company will consider an equity partner for SunEdison's India business as a whole, Pashupathy Gopalan, president of SunEdison Asia Pacific, said by telephone from New York.
India accounts for a fifth of SunEdison's total business and is its largest market outside its home base.
SunEdison, once the fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday after a short-lived but aggressive binge of debt-fueled acquisitions proved unsustainable. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Liddel to become assistant to U.S. president-elect (Adds CEO comment, details on resignation)
Jan 18 Messaging app owner Snap Inc has hired Jennifer Park Stout, former deputy chief of staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, as its head of global public policy, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nintendo said it will release an Android version of its Super Mario mobile game in March following the launch of Super Mario Run for Apple Inc's iPhone in December.