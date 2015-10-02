Four people injured in blast at Texas SunEdison plant

HOUSTON Oct 2 Four people were injured on Friday in a small explosion at an industrial plant in Pasadena, Texas used by solar company SunEdison Inc, emergency management officials said.

SunEdison representatives were not immediately available to comment.

A neighboring plant owned by Albemarle Corp, a specialty chemicals company, was initially identified as the site of the blast by police quoted on local TV stations.

An Albemarle official said there was no incident at its facility.