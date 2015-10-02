UPDATE 1-Four people injured in blast at Texas SunEdison plant

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
(Adds cause of fire, explosion)
HOUSTON Oct 2 Four people were injured on Friday in a small explosion at an industrial plant in Pasadena, Texas used by solar company SunEdison Inc, emergency management officials said.
A fire and explosion happened after silane, a flammable gas, was released from a pipeline being worked on, according to a community safety alert. There were emissions of silicon dioxide but the fire was extinguished and there was no danger posed to the public.
SunEdison said it was gathering information about the accident.
A neighboring plant owned by Albemarle Corp, a specialty chemicals company, was initially identified as the site of the blast by police quoted on local TV stations.
An Albemarle official said there was no incident at its facility. (Reporting By Houston Newsroom; Editing by Grant McCool and Bill Rigby)
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation