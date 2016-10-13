版本:
SunEdison asks for more time to build Brazil solar plants

SAO PAULO Oct 13 North American energy company SunEdison Inc asked Brazilian authorities for more time to start construction on two solar power plants that it won build-and-operate concessions for in a 2015 auction, documents seen by Reuters said.

(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

