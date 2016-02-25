BTG Pactual, Brazil's Patria to sue SunEdison on deal -Valor

SAO PAULO Feb 25 Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA
and Patria Investimentos Ltda will take U.S. energy
company SunEdison Inc to court over a power company
sale that fell through, Valor Econômico newspaper said on
Thursday.
Without naming sources, Valor said BTG Pactual and Patria, a
private equity firm, were seeking $150 million as compensation
for investments they made to ready Latin American Power for sale
to SunEdison, which both sides of the deal valued at $733
million last year.
After SunEdison lost 70 percent of its value due to
financial losses and failing confidence in its $2.2 billion
purchase of a solar energy company, management said in October
that it would pull out of the deal with the BTG Pactual-Patria
consortium, Valor said.
The report said BTG and Patria managed to get a U.S. court
to restrict SunEdison from liquidating any of its assets at
below market value, which remains in force until today.
BTG Pactual, Patria and SunEdison did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)