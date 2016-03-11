UPDATE 1-SunEdison names successor to CFO Brian Wuebbels

(Adds details, background, shares)

March 11 SunEdison Inc said Ilan Daskal would take over as chief financial officer when Brian Wuebbels moves to its units, TerraForm Power Inc and TerraForm Global Inc, as chief executive and president.

Daskal, currently the interim CFO of engineering services and software company Aricent, will join SunEdison by April 4, the U.S. solar company said on Friday.

SunEdison's shares were little changed at $1.81 in premarket trading. The stock had fallen more than 90 percent in the 12 months to Thursday's close.

The company said in November that the chief executives of TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global, its "yieldcos", had stepped down and Wuebbels would take charge of the units.

Some analysts had seen the development as a sign SunEdison could fold its units back into it.

Daskal will also be the executive vice president of SunEdison.