UPDATE 1-SunEdison names successor to CFO Brian Wuebbels

(Adds details, background, shares)
March 11 SunEdison Inc said Ilan Daskal
would take over as chief financial officer when Brian Wuebbels
moves to its units, TerraForm Power Inc and TerraForm
Global Inc, as chief executive and president.
Daskal, currently the interim CFO of engineering services
and software company Aricent, will join SunEdison by April 4,
the U.S. solar company said on Friday.
SunEdison's shares were little changed at $1.81 in premarket
trading. The stock had fallen more than 90 percent in the 12
months to Thursday's close.
The company said in November that the chief executives of
TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global, its "yieldcos", had
stepped down and Wuebbels would take charge of the units.
Some analysts had seen the development as a sign SunEdison
could fold its units back into it.
Daskal will also be the executive vice president of
SunEdison.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)