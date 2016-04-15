版本:
SunEdison to file for bankruptcy as early as Sunday -source

April 15 Solar energy company SunEdison Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as the evening of April 17, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The source cautioned that the timing of the filing had not been finalized and asked not to be identified because the plans are not public. A SunEdison spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York)

