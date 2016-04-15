SunEdison to file for bankruptcy as early as Sunday -source

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC
April 15 Solar energy company SunEdison Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as the evening of April 17, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The source cautioned that the timing of the filing had not been finalized and asked not to be identified because the plans are not public. A SunEdison spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York)
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding