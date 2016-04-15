SunEdison says in talks for potential DIP financing

BRIEF-Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from OVATION study
* Celsion Corp says continuing positive data from ovation study in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer patients
April 15 Solar energy company SunEdison Inc said on Friday it was in talks for potential debtor-in-possession financing with some of its first and second-lien lenders.
The struggling solar company said it had entered into confidentiality agreements with lenders on March 17. (bit.ly/1SGdzfX) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited