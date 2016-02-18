UPDATE 1-SunEdison closes Texas factory, to sell plant in Malaysia

(Adds details)

Feb 18 SunEdison Inc said it closed a polysilicon factory in Texas after China imposed a 53.6 percent tariff on polysilicon manufactured in the United States, and planned to sell a silicon wafer factory in Malaysia.

The company said on Thursday it expected to record $266 million in impairment charges and $171 million in other restructuring charges for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

The Pasadena, Texas plant was closed on Feb. 16, SunEdison said. The closure would affect 180 jobs, it added.

The company said it would also convert its Portland, Oregon plant into a research & development and training facility, affecting about 40 jobs.

The factory in Kuching, Malaysia would be sold to China-based LONGi Silicon Materials Corp and the deal is expected to close in March, SunEdison said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Don Sebastian)