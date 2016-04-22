Bankruptcy judge puts off decision on SunEdison independent examiner

| NEW YORK, April 22
NEW YORK, April 22 A U.S. bankruptcy judge on
Friday put off making a decision on SunEdison Inc's
request for an independent examiner at the company's first day
in court.
The U.S. renewable energy company, which filed for
bankruptcy protection on Thursday, did receive approval on
Friday to tap some of the $300 million loan it hopes to secure
to carry it through its bankruptcy.
SunEdison also asked the judge to appoint an examiner to
review recent transactions, an unusual request for a first day
hearing.
In its request, SunEdison cited the subpoena it received
from the U.S. Department of Justice related to financing
activities, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
investigation and a lawsuit from one of its affiliates.
Judge Stuart Bernstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the
Southern District of New York put off making a decision on the
request until next month, and said that other creditor groups
may want to have input on what the examiner will investigate.
Examiners and the reports they produce can change the course
of bankruptcy cases and are often used in high-profile, complex
situations, like for the operating unit of Caesars Entertainment
Corp.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by David Gregorio)