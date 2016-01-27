SunEdison gives Einhorn's Greenlight Capital a board seat

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
Jan 27 U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc , which has been under pressure from David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital to sell some of its assets or even the entire company, added a former partner from the hedge fund to its board.
Claire Gogel will join SunEdison's board as an independent director, effective immediately, the company said on Wednesday.
Under a deal with Greenlight, SunEdison also agreed to amend its bylaws such that it will not be allowed to issue equity for a period of two years without the approval of nearly all of its board members. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: