Greenlight Capital says no agreement yet on gaining board seat at SunEdison

NEW YORK Jan 25 Greenlight Capital said in an
SEC filing on Monday that the New York-based firm, run by
influential hedge fund manager David Einhorn, has reached no
agreement on gaining a board seat at SunEdison Inc.
"To date, no understanding has been reached between
Greenlight and the company with respect to these issues," the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing said about
SunEdison granting Greenlight Capital a board seat.
Between Jan. 15-25, representatives of Greenlight, including
Einhorn, engaged in discussions with representatives of
SunEdison's board of directors, the filing said.
It said the discussions were held with the chairman and
other representatives of the company and centered on the
performance of the company's senior management team, the
composition of the board and future issuance of the SunEdison's
equity and equity-linked securities.
SunEdison shares rose on a report earlier on Monday that
Greenlight would get a seat on the company's board.
SunEdison, a solar power company, climbed 2.64 percent to
$2.72 at the close in New York. The shares have dropped 86
percent in the past year, the most on the 104-member WilderHill
New Energy Global Innovation index.
An appointment may come as soon as this week, The Wall
Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing unidentified people
familiar with the matter.
The Maryland Heights, Missouri-based company has space on
the board. On Jan. 19, Steve Tesoriere resigned his seat and
the company has not announced a replacement.
Greenlight declined to comment for this story.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tom Brown)