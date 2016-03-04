SunEdison settles with shareholders of Latin America Power

March 4 Solar company SunEdison Inc
said on Friday it settled disputes related to the termination of
a deal to buy Latin America Power Holding, which owns wind and
hydropower projects in Chile and Peru.
SunEdison and its holding company, SunEdison Holdings Corp,
agreed to pay $28.5 million to shareholders of Latin America
Power.
The settlement will terminate an arbitration proceeding and
a restraining order against SunEdison and its yieldco TerraForm
Power Inc.
The solar company said last month that a U.S. court
restrained the company and TerraForm Power from making any
unusual asset transfers until a hearing in a lawsuit brought on
by investors of Latin American Power.
SunEdison terminated a deal to buy Latin American Power in
October - five months after agreeing to acquire the company.
The settlement also allows the dismissal of action filed
against the three companies in a New York court by shareholders
of Latin America Power.
