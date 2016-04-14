SunEdison audit panel, directors identify cash accounting issues

April 14 SunEdison Inc said an audit committee and independent board members had identified several issues in the company's cash forecasting and liquidity management practices.

SunEdison, which has more than $12 billion in debt, is widely expected to file for bankruptcy this week. (1.usa.gov/23xjMGq) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)