SunEdison audit panel, directors identify cash accounting issues

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 SunEdison Inc said an audit committee and independent board members had identified several issues in the company's cash forecasting and liquidity management practices.
SunEdison, which has more than $12 billion in debt, is widely expected to file for bankruptcy this week. (1.usa.gov/23xjMGq) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.