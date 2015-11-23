UPDATE 2-SunEdison yieldcos' top execs leave; CFO Wuebbels to head units

(Adds details, background, shares)

Nov 23 SunEdison Inc said on Monday the chief executives of its two "yieldcos" had stepped down, nearly two weeks after the U.S. solar company disclosed it would stop sales of renewable energy assets to such units.

The company said Chief Financial Officer Brian Wuebbels will assume additional roles of Chief Executive at the yield cos, TerraForm Power Inc and TerraForm Global Inc.

SunEdison's shares rose nearly 3 percent to $2.90 in premarket trading.

The company also said the CFO of the yieldcos had stepped down and will be succeeded by Rebecca Cranna.

Cranna was most recently senior vice president and chief financial officer at Global Asset Management for SunEdison.

The company also said TerraForm board members Perez Gundin, Mark Florian, Mark Lerdal and Steven Tesoriere had resigned.

The shuffle was part of yieldcos' plan to cut third-party acquisitions, the company said.

SunEdison said it named Peter Blackmore, Jack Jenkins-Stark and Christopher Compton to its board.

The company's recent decision to move away from the yieldco structure and its wider-than-expected quarterly loss have stoked concerns over the solar bellwether's missteps and ability to fund further deals and projects.

Major hedge funds, including Third Point Investors and David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital, have slashed their stakes in SunEdison.

Up to Friday's close of $2.82, SunEdison's shares had lost nearly 62 percent of their value since Nov. 10, when the company said that it would stop sales of renewable energy assets to its "yieldcos" (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)