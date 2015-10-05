SunEdison to cut 15 pct of its workforce

Oct 5 U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc said it would cut about 15 percent of its workforce amid "current market conditions."

The company will incur a related charge of $30 million to $40 million, which will be recorded in the third quarter of 2015 and through the first quarter of 2016, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company had 7,260 employees as of Dec. 31, 2014, according to a filing in March. It had about 1,400 unionized employees in St. Peters, Missouri, Pasadena, Texas, South Korea, Italy and Japan.