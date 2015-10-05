UPDATE 1-SunEdison to cut 15 pct of its workforce

(Adds details, background)
Oct 5 U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc
said it would cut about 15 percent of its global workforce as
part of a restructuring plan to integrate the businesses it
bought recently.
The company had about 7,260 employees as of Dec. 31, 2014,
according to a filing in March.
The company will incur a related charge of $30 million to
$40 million, which will be recorded in the third quarter of 2015
and through the first quarter of 2016.
Most of these charges are expected to be paid by the end of
the fourth quarter of 2016, SunEdison said in a regulatory
filing on Monday.
SunEdison's stock has been under pressure since mid-July as
investors questioned the solar company's liquidity after its
purchase of Vivint Solar Inc.
TerraForm Power Inc, a unit of SunEdison, said in
July it would buy 930 megawatt of wind power plants from
Invenergy Wind LLC for $2 billion.
