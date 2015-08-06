U.S. solar company SunEdison's sales rise 5.6 pct

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, driven by higher-than-expected panel installations.
Net loss attributable to SunEdison widened to $263 million, or 93 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $41 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier when it benefited from a $146 million gain.
Net sales rose to $455 million from $431 million. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.