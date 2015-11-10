SunEdison to slash asset sale to yieldcos, may scrap buyout plans

Nov 10 U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc said it would reduce sales of renewable energy assets to its "yieldcos" until market conditions improved.

The company has been selling some power plants to yieldcos that earn stable income through long-term contracts with utilities. However, the strategy has become less attractive due to weak oil prices.

SunEdison, facing investor concerns about its liquidity and yieldco model, said on Monday it might renegotiate or terminate existing acquisition deals. (bit.ly/1PmiR3J)

However, the company said it has "adequate funding or financing commitments in place" to fund its acquisitions.

SunEdison, which spent more than $6 billion on acquisitions in the past year, said last month it would cut 15 percent of its workforce to reign in costs.

The company became the first solar company to launch an yieldco in July last year. It operates TerraForm Global Inc and TerraForm Power Inc that manage renewable energy assets.

SunEdison said it needs about $6.5 billion-$8.8 billion to fund the construction of renewable energy assets through 2016. The company said there were "no assurances" it would raise the money.

SunEdison said recent market conditions, including falling share prices of the yieldcos along with higher yields on debt financing, have limited the availability and raised the costs of capital available to the yieldcos.

Shares of TerraForm Global had fallen 50 percent since its IPO on July 31, while the TerraForm Power stock had fallen 27 percent since its IPO in July 2014.

SunEdison, which expected the yieldco model to lower its dependence on the highly competitive solar panel market, has said it was doing more third-party sales, compared with its base plan of 5-10 percent.

SunEdison posted a loss of 91 cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Analysts on average had estimated a loss of 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)