SunEdison delays filing annual report for second time

March 16 Solar company SunEdison Inc
said on Wednesday it had delayed filing its annual report beyond
the extended due date of March 15 after identifying material
weaknesses in its financial reporting controls.
SunEdison said earlier this month it had delayed filing its
annual report as a result of an internal investigation into its
financial position.
That investigation has not been finalized, SunEdison said on
Wednesday.
The latest delay is mainly the result of problems with new
financial information technology, the company said.
SunEdison "yieldco" TerraForm Power Inc also said
it had delayed filing its annual report.
