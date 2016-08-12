SunEdison delays filing second-quarter results

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc on Friday joined its "yieldcos" in delaying earnings report for the second-quarter ended June 30.
SunEdison is yet to file its 2015 annual repot, as well as its first-quarter report, after the company identified "material weaknesses" in its financial reporting, primarily related to problems with a newly implemented IT system.
The company said the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing also contributed to the delay. (bit.ly/2bc2XLL)
Once the fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy developer, SunEdison filed for bankruptcy in April.
TerraForm Power Inc and TerraForm Global Inc , the company's "yieldcos", said on Wednesday they would delay filing their second-quarter earnings reports.
"Yieldcos" are publicly traded units that hold renewable energy assets, including those bought from the parent company. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.