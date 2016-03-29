SunEdison being investigated by SEC on liquidity concerns-WSJ

March 28 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is looking into SunEdison Inc's disclosures
to see if the solar company exaggerated its liquidity last year
when it said it had more than $1 billion in cash, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
SEC officials are looking into how much cash the company had
on hand in August, when it said it would form a $1 billion
warehouse investment vehicle along with funds managed by Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, the newspaper said.(on.wsj.com/1XZe7le)
The company, whose shares had fallen about 95 percent over
the past 12 months, is also working with advisers on a potential
bankruptcy filing, the report said.
The people were also cited as saying that the $1.4 billion
in cash that SunEdison had reported as having as of its third
quarter consisted largely of cash that the company could not
access, adding that the balance had dropped to less than $100
million by November.
SunEdison, struggling under a huge debt load, had also
stopped paying some contractors and suppliers by the end of 2015
and was scrambling internally for ways to raise cash, the report
said.
Officials for SunEdison and the SEC did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The troubled solar company earlier this month said it would
delay the filing of its annual report after identifying
"material weaknesses" in its financial reporting, primarily
related to problems with a newly implemented IT
system.
Solar stocks have been hit by the slide in oil prices, which
has created anxiety among investors about demand for solar
power.
As of Sept. 30, SunEdison had outstanding debt of $11.67
billion, the result of an aggressive acquisition strategy.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Hay)