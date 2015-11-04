SunEdision to supply cheapest solar power in India-govt official

NEW DELHI Nov 4 U.S.-based SunEdision Inc
has won a bid to sell solar power in India at a record
low tariff of 4.63 rupees ($0.0706) per kilowatt-hour, an Indian
government official said, which could make the renewable energy
cheaper than fossil fuel-derived electricity.
The company won the auction for a 500 megawatt project in
the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, Upendra Tripathy, new and
renewable energy secretary, told Reuters on Wednesday.
The previous low was 5.05 rupees per kilowatt-hour, he said.
SunEdision could not immediately be reached for comments
outside regular U.S. business hours.
($1 = 65.6075 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das)