SunEdison yieldcos hire advisors for possible SunEdison bankruptcy

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
NEW YORK, April 15 TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global, companies created to hold renewable assets by SunEdison Inc, have hired financial and legal advisors to prepare and develop contingency plans for a possible SunEdison bankruptcy, according to a spokesman for the companies.
SunEdison said on Friday it was in talks for potential debtor-in-possession financing to help it through a bankruptcy with some of its first and second lien lenders.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli)
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: