SunEdison posts loss as solar plant prices fall, panel sales drop

Nov 6 SunEdison Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, due to lower prices for its solar power plants and a drop in sales of solar panels.

The company's third-quarter net loss of $108 million, or 47 cents per share, compared with a profit of $37 million, or 16 cents per share, a year ago.
