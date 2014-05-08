SunEdison loss widens due to charge on convertible debt

May 8 Solar company SunEdison Inc
reported a much bigger first-quarter loss after taking a charge
on its convertible notes due to a large increase in the
company's share price.
The company's net loss widened to $613.6 million, or $2.31
per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $89.4
million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 23 percent to $546.5 million.
SunEdison shares, which have risen 26 percent in the last
three months, closed at $18.31 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)