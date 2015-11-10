版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-SunEdison Q3 loss per share $0.91

Nov 10 SunEdison Inc : * Q3 loss per share $0.91; Q3 loss per share from continuing

operations $0.92; Q3 net sales $476 million versus $469

million * Q3 shr view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Source text: 1.usa.gov/1RKKL7t

* Further company coverage

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐