版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 22日 星期四 20:10 BJT

SunEdison to spin off its semiconductor business in IPO

Aug 22 SunEdison Inc said it would spin off its semiconductor business in an initial public offering and use the proceeds to fund its solar business.

SunEdison plans to sell a minority ownership interest in the newly formed SunEdison Semiconductor to the public.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐