SunEdison delays annual report due to internal investigations

UPDATE 2-Pipeline company Kinder Morgan's revenue misses estimates
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue for the ninth straight quarter as its pipelines transported lower volumes of oil and gas.
Feb 29 SunEdison Inc said in a regulatory filling on Monday that it has delayed filing its annual report due to ongoing internal investigations by the company, based on allegations made by former company executives concerning the accuracy of its expected financial position.
The company said that the audit committee, advised by independent counsel and with the assistance of accounting and financial advisers, had initiated an inquiry in late 2015 based on those allegations. (1.usa.gov/1LR74Vu)
SunEdison said that the audit committee has found no wrongdoing based on the allegations although the process is still underway. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue for the ninth straight quarter as its pipelines transported lower volumes of oil and gas.
* Pengrowth Energy -2017 capital budget is expected to support annual average daily production of between 50,000 and 52,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S