SunEdison files to spin off semiconductor business through IPO

Sept 9 SunEdison Inc filed with
regulators to spin off its semiconductor business, SunEdison
Semiconductor, through an initial public offering of up to $250
million.
The solar company had said last month it would sell a
minority stake in its newly formed semiconductor unit through a
public offering scheduled for early 2014.
The semiconductor materials business makes wafers used in
chips for computers, mobile phones and cars.
Missouri-based SunEdison told the U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Deutsche
Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters to
the offering. ()
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
SunEdison Semiconductor intends to list its common stock
under the symbol "WFR". The company did not disclose which
exchange it would list its stock on.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.