Shares of SunEdison Semiconductor rise 17 pct in debut

May 22 Shares of SunEdison Semiconductor Pte Ltd rose as much as 17 percent in their debut, valuing the manufacturer of silicon wafers at about $615.5 million.

The IPO raised about $93.6 million after 7.2 million ordinary shares were priced at $13 each, the low-end of the expected price range.

Solar company SunEdison Inc decided to spin off its semiconductor business last year to focus on the high-margin solar power business amid persistent low demand for its semiconductors.

Shares of SunEdison Semiconductor opened at $15 and touched a high of $15.25.

Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co are the lead book-running managers for the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
