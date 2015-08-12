UPDATE 3-Fidelity National to buy software maker SunGard in $9.1 bln deal

(Rewrites, adds company comment)
By Richa Naidu, Abhirup Roy and Liana B. Baker
Aug 12 Financial industry software maker
Fidelity National Information Services Inc has agreed to
buy rival SunGard Data Systems Inc for $9.1 billion including
debt, in order to get access to Sungard's thousands of lucrative
trading and money management clients.
The deal brings to a close one of the longest-held
investments in private equity history, and ends preparations by
SunGard's owners to take the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company
public.
Fidelity National said the deal, for which it will pay 45
percent in cash and 55 percent in stock, would create a company
with more than $9.2 billion in annual revenues and would
immediately add to its earnings per share.
Silver Lake Partners, TPG Capital, Bain Capital, Blackstone
Group, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners, KKR & Co
and Providence Equity Partners Inc bought SunGard 10 years ago
for $11.4 billion, including about $500 million in debt. They
will now become shareholders in the combined publicly listed
company.
The financial crisis hurt SunGard's banking clients and the
consortium struggled to boost its value to a point where they
could cash out and make a decent return. Private equity firms
typically consider their investments successful if they have
generated between two and three times their money in a period of
three to seven years.
The private equity firms now expect to achieve a return of
at least 1.5 times to 2 times their money on the deal, according
to people close to the buyout consortium.
SunGard's business, which includes school and public sector
software, has slimmed down since its buyout in 2005. It divested
most of its higher education business for $1.8 billion in 2012,
and spun off its disaster recovery business last year.
The owners have also taken out about $700 million in
dividends from the business over the years.
Fidelity National shares were up 7.6 percent at $70 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
The combined company will have more than 55,000 employees in
more than 100 countries, said Jacksonville, Florida-based
Fidelity National.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Centerview Partners LLC acted as
financial advisers to Fidelity, while Willkie Farr & Gallagher
LLP served as legal adviser.
Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan Securities, Barclays,
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc and Credit Suisse acted as
financial advisers to SunGard. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and
Shearman & Sterling served as legal advisers.
(Editing by Ted Kerr and Bill Rigby)