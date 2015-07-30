Fidelity National Information in exclusive talks to buy SunGard -source

July 30 Fidelity National Information Services
Inc, the payment services provider that has been vying
to acquire SunGard Data Systems Inc, is now in exclusive talks
to buy the financial software maker, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
Fidelity National Information Services is negotiating a deal
that would value SunGard at between $8 billion and $9 billion,
the person said on Thursday, cautioning that no agreement is
certain and asking not to be identified because the talks are
confidential.
Representatives for Fidelity National Information Services
and SunGard did not respond to requests for comment.
SunGard filed with U.S. regulators last month for an initial
public offering. Reuters reported in April that the company
would explore both an outright sale and an IPO that could value
it at as much as $10 billion, including debt.
SunGard, which has more than 15,000 customers, mainly
provides trading and investment management software to financial
firms.
Wayne, Pennsylvania-based SunGard was acquired for $11.4
billion in 2005 by Silver Lake Partners LP, TPG Capital LP, Bain
Capital LLC, Blackstone Group LP, Goldman Sachs Capital
Partners LP, KKR & Co LP and Providence Equity Partners
Inc.
SunGard is the product of one of the largest leveraged
buyouts that preceded the 2008 financial crisis. It is now one
of the longest-held investments in private equity history.
SunGard reported a 1.7 percent rise in revenue to $2.8
billion for the year ended Dec. 31. The company posted a net
loss of $222 million, compared with a profit of $62 million a
year earlier.
Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Fidelity National
Information Services is a provider of banking and payments
technology, consulting and outsourcing solutions. It serves more
than 14,000 institutions in over 130 countries.
Bloomberg News earlier on Thursday reported that Fidelity
National Information was in exclusive talks to acquire SunGard,
sending Fildelity shares up 5 percent.
