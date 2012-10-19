New Issue-SunGard Data sells $1 bln in notes

Oct 19 SunGard Data Systems Inc. on Thursday sold $1 billion of senior subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $500 million. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SUNGARD DATA AMT $1 BLN COUPON 6.625 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 6.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/01/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 536 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A