版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 23:36 BJT

New Issue-SunGard Data sells $1 bln in notes

Oct 19 SunGard Data Systems Inc. on
Thursday sold $1 billion of senior subordinated notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $500 million. 
    Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital,
Credit Suisse and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: SUNGARD DATA

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 6.625 PCT   MATURITY    11/01/2019   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 6.625 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/01/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 536 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐