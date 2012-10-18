版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 23:45 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates new SunGard debt at Caa1

Oct 18 Sungard Data Systems Inc : * Moody's rates new SunGard debt at caa1; cfr at b2 * Rpt-moody's rates new sungard debt at caa1; cfr at b2

