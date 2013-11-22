版本:
BRIEF-Sungy Mobile prices IPO on NASDAQ at $11.22/shr

Nov 22 Sungy Mobile Ltd : * Announces pricing of initial public offering on NASDAQ * Announces pricing of initial public offering of ads priced at $11.22 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
