公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Sungy Mobile opens at $14.11 in debut, above IPO price of $11.22

Nov 22 Sungy Mobile Ltd : * Opens at $14.11 in debut, above IPO price of $11.22 * Further company coverage
