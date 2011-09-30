UPDATE 1-Sun Healthcare sees bleak 2011 on CMS ruling

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Sees 2011 rev $1.925-$1.945 bln
* Sees 2011 EPS $0.83-$0.94
* Shares fall 9 pct
Sept 30 Sun Healthcare Group Inc said it expects a weak 2011 citing the U.S. government's final ruling on Medicare reimbursement rate cuts for 2012, sending its shares down 9 percent.
The company had withdrawn its outlook in August to review the impact of the 11 percent payment cut by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) that kick in starting Oct. 1.
The company cut its full-year outlook for earnings from continuing operations to 83-94 cents a share from $1.30-$1.45 a share earlier.
Sun Healthcare now expects revenue of $1.925-$1.945 billion for 2011, compared with prior outlook of $1.950-$1.995 billion.
The provider of skilled nursing services said it had initiated a "broad-based mitigation initiative", that includes infrastructure cost cuts, to reduce the impact of the CMS ruling during the fourth quarter and 2012.
Shares of Sun Healthcare fell 9 percent to $2.81 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.