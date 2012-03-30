UPDATE 6-Sun Hung Kai dives as billionaire Kwok brothers arrested

* Kwoks own Hong Kong's second-biggest family fortune
HONG KONG, March 30 More than $5 billion was
wiped off the market value of Sun Hung Kai Properties
on Friday, after the billionaire owners of Asia's largest real
estate developer were arrested on suspicion of corruption.
Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC)
arrested Raymond and Thomas Kwok in the agency's biggest
investigation since it was set up in 1974 to root out what was
seen as widespread corruption in the government and police.
Rafael Hui, a former No.2 official in the government, was
also arrested, according to media reports. Hui resigned as an
independent director of insurer AIA Group late
on Thursday.
The arrests on Thursday come just days after Hong Kong
elected Beijing-loyalist Leung Chun-ying as its next leader,
pledging land for cheaper public housing, and as soaring
property prices, the most expensive in the world, have stirred
public discontent. Home prices almost doubled in the five years
to end-2011, according to real estate broker Knight Frank.
"This is not good for the image of Hong Kong, which used to
have a high reputation for integrity," said Joseph Wong, a
former senior government official and colleague of Hui. "The
impression is that government policies tend to favour the rich
tycoons, particularly rich property developers. These sort of
cases will only add to the suspicions."
The two Kwok brothers and Hui were released late on Thursday
but were expected to return for more questioning, according to a
source familiar with the matter. Local media reporters said the
brothers were still inside a Deepwater Bay luxury compound on
the south side of Hong Kong on Friday.
The Kwoks are worth $18.3 billion, according to Forbes
magazine, the second-biggest family fortune in Hong Kong after
Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, founder of rival developer
Cheung Kong (Holdings).
Shares in Sun Hung Kai slumped more than 15 percent to
15-week lows when they resumed trading on Friday. The company
owns some of the former British colony's largest properties,
including its tallest building, the International Commerce
Centre that houses Morgan Stanley and the Ritz Carlton.
"This is justice. They're among the biggest, richest men in
Hong Kong. The power of the property sector is too strong, but
the business-government connection is the same around the
world," Terry So, an elderly chauffeur, told Reuters near the
Sun Hung Kai Centre.
BUSINESS AS USUAL
Sun Hung Kai said the Kwoks would continue with their duties
as chairmen and managing directors, and normal business
operations would not be affected.
In the past two weeks, Sun Hung Kai has also disclosed that
Thomas Chan Kui-yuen, in charge of project planning and land
acquisitions, had been arrested for suspected bribery, and Chan
Kai-ming, executive director of architectural and engineering
services, had died, peacefully - meaning of the company's seven
executive board members, three have been arrested, and one has
died.
Hui, who, according to the Hong Kong Jockey Club website,
has owned eight racehorses - two co-owned with Henry Tang, a
loser in this month's leadership election - has been a long time
adviser to Sun Hung Kai and has known the Kwoks since childhood.
Details of what is behind the arrests remain unclear.
The South China Morning Post reported that the ICAC was
looking into suspected debts of more than HK$100 million ($12.9
million) linked to Hui, and a related, unsecured loan of HK$50
million.
Hui was Chief Secretary under Hong Kong's leader Donald
Tsang in 2005-07, a post that would entitle him to government
housing. But he chose to stay in his 4,000 square foot Leighton
Hill apartment - a pink and tan marble residential tower that
overlooks the Happy Valley racecourse and was developed by Sun
Hung Kai.
The unfolding scandal has gripped Hong Kong, the world's
most densely populated city which was returned to Chinese rule
by the British in 1997.
"It's a sign they're trying to shift the power away from the
tycoons," said Alaric Lau, a 45-year-old independent investor in
equities and fixed income, who was walking near Hui's residence.
"These are three very prominent people in Hong Kong. The
arrests are a sign of how they want to do things going forward
... there's no more favoritism that extends beyond the law ...
it's a sign that the Chinese government is changing."
The potential conflict of interest in a senior government
official living - rent-free, according to media reports - in an
upscale residence owned by an influential property family has
not escaped public and media attention.
"We always assumed there was something between property and
government. Maybe there'll be more scandals. I think it's a
starting point in changing the relationship between government
and developers," said Joe Lin, a young marketing professional,
during a smoking break near the Sun Hung Kai offices.
Earlier this month, Tsang rejected allegations of ethics
violations stemming from a yacht trip with tycoons and the
controversial rental of a luxury flat in neighboring Shenzhen.
FAMILY FEUD
The Kwok family had a public feud in 2008 that ended with
elder brother Walter being ousted as chairman. Thomas and
Raymond, backed by their mother, claimed Walter was mentally
unfit to run the business, claims Walter has denied.
That aside, the Kwok brothers - Thomas runs the company's
construction and engineering departments, while Raymond looks
after legal and financial issues - have a relatively low media
profile.
Both are devout Christians, with Thomas the driving force
behind a Noah's Ark replica theme park which opened in 2009.
A former company employee who didn't want to be named, said
he was "very surprised and very sad" at the arrests. "They are
men of integrity. Thomas would always repeat the company's
mission - Building Homes with Heart - during meetings and ask
staff to treat clients with a true heart," he said.
Others also expressed concern about the impact on Hong
Kong's reputation for corporate governance.
"It's demoralising to see another senior government official
has been implicated in questionable behaviour," said Jamie
Allen, Secretary General of the Asian Corporate Governance
Association. "Corporate governance rests on a foundation of
clean and strong public government. If people start asking
questions about the ethics of senior government officials, then
they will start having more doubts about corporate governance."
A loan banker in Hong Kong, who asked not to be named as his
bank is a lender to Sun Hung Kai, said there was unlikely to be
any significant impact on the company's business.
"No one's going to start cutting their credit lines to the
company. Sun Hung Kai isn't going bust because of this. It's not
a (mainland Chinese) mid-cap, but a Hong Kong blue-chip with
hard assets and very low gearing."
WALTER'S WRIT
In a writ filed in Hong Kong in 2008 as part of his bid to
avoid his ouster, Walter Kwok said his brothers repeatedly
disagreed with his attempts to improve management at the
company. He also said he tried to investigate the sale of a
parcel of land in Hong Kong's New Territories at more than the
asking price, and look into why construction contracts awarded
by Sun Hung Kai went to a select number of contractors.
"There's speculation that ... Walter sort of informed the
ICAC that his two younger brothers could be in trouble. Those
reports appeared before (last weekend's) Election Day," said
Joseph Cheng, a professor in Chinese and Hong Kong politics at
the City University of Hong Kong.
"I don't think we should connect this to CY Leung or read
too much into the date," he told Reuters by telephone.
Gary Plowman, a former government prosecutor, said he had
been to the ICAC and was representing one of the arrested
parties, whom he declined to identify. "Nobody has been
charged," he said.
"You wouldn't expect the ICAC to go after targets with as
high a profile as these three unless they thought they were on
fairly firm ground," said barrister Kevin Egan.
The ICAC had an 88 percent conviction rate on the 443 people
it prosecuted in 2010.
Over the past four decades, Sun Hung Kai, listed in 1972,
has built some of Hong Kong's most expensive property, from
luxury hilltop apartment blocks and harbour-front skyscrapers to
landmark office buildings.
The company's net profit has soared to HK$48 billion ($6.18
billion) in the year to last June from $10.4 billion two years
earlier.