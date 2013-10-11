China's Suning gains regulator approval to provide fund payment service

HONG KONG Oct 11 Home appliance retailer Suning
Commerce Group Co Ltd on Friday said the China
Securities Regulatory Commission has given the go-ahead for its
subsidiary to provide payment and settlement services for online
mutual fund sales.
Suning, in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, said it
is still awaiting approval to operate a mutual fund e-commerce
platform.
Suning, like other home appliance retailers, has been forced
to rethink its business model and expand into areas such as
e-commerce to chase a growing number of internet shoppers.
Suning, which competes with GOME Electrical Appliances
Holdings Ltd backed by U.S. asset manager Bain
Capital, in August said it aimed to set up a private bank after
the government said it would promote the establishment of more
financial institutions to support cash-starved small companies.
Dominant e-commerce player Alibaba Group has been
leading a drive by internet companies into highly regulated
financial services, and earlier this week an online payment
affiliate said it would take control of Tianhong Asset
Management Co.