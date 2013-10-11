版本:
China's Suning gains regulator approval to provide fund payment service

HONG KONG Oct 11 Home appliance retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd on Friday said the China Securities Regulatory Commission has given the go-ahead for its subsidiary to provide payment and settlement services for online mutual fund sales.

Suning, in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, said it is still awaiting approval to operate a mutual fund e-commerce platform.

Suning, like other home appliance retailers, has been forced to rethink its business model and expand into areas such as e-commerce to chase a growing number of internet shoppers.

Suning, which competes with GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd backed by U.S. asset manager Bain Capital, in August said it aimed to set up a private bank after the government said it would promote the establishment of more financial institutions to support cash-starved small companies.

Dominant e-commerce player Alibaba Group has been leading a drive by internet companies into highly regulated financial services, and earlier this week an online payment affiliate said it would take control of Tianhong Asset Management Co.
