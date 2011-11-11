China's Suning signs deal with IBM for e-commerce

BRIEF-Fidelity & Guaranty Life Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.70
* Qtrly average assets under management increased to $19.8 billion, up 8% over prior year
SHANGHAI Nov 11 China's Suning Appliance Co Ltd, the country's biggest electronics retailer has signed an agreement with IBM to build a multi-billion e-commerce platform, both companies said in a statement on Friday.
The platform will be supported by cloud technology, logistics and supply chain management and both companies will pool their human resources to build it.
As part of the tie-up, IBM will build a global e-commerce centre in Nanjing and will help Suning expand it to hire around 715,000 employees in three to five years.
"Suning, a very clear strategy for the next decade, the important point is to increase the technological capabilities of Suning," said Zhang Jindong, Suning's chairman in a statement.
China's e-commerce industry is booming. Taobao Mall, the dominant player in the market, had 32.8 percent of China's 54.2 billion yuan B2C online marketplace in the second-quarter, according to data from Analysys International. 360buy, Taobao Mall's nearest rival, had 12.4 percent of the market. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Hasbro reports first $5 billion revenue year with growth in revenue, operating profit and net earnings for full-year 2016
* Ixia - on Feb 3, co settled with u.s. Sec resolving matters related to co's reporting, books, records, internal controls in 2012, first 2 qtrs of 2013