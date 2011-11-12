CORRECTED-China's Suning signs deal with IBM for e-commerce

BRIEF-Energen Qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.51
* Energen Corp - Energen's board of directors has approved a 2017 capital budget (excluding lease renewals and acquisitions) of $790 million
(Changes number of employees to 15,000)
SHANGHAI Nov 11 China's Suning Appliance Co Ltd, the country's biggest electronics retailer has signed an agreement with IBM to build a multi-billion e-commerce platform, both companies said in a statement on Friday.
The platform will be supported by cloud technology, logistics and supply chain management and both companies will pool their human resources to build it.
As part of the tie-up, IBM will build a global e-commerce centre in Nanjing and will help Suning expand it to hire around 15,000 employees in three to five years.
"Suning, a very clear strategy for the next decade, the important point is to increase the technological capabilities of Suning," said Zhang Jindong, Suning's chairman in a statement.
China's e-commerce industry is booming. Taobao Mall, the dominant player in the market, had 32.8 percent of China's 54.2 billion yuan B2C online marketplace in the second-quarter, according to data from Analysys International. 360buy, Taobao Mall's nearest rival, had 12.4 percent of the market. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Pro-Dex Inc - Net sales for three months ended December 31, 2016 decreased $632,000, or 12%, to $4.6 million
Feb 9 News Corp, the owner of Dow Jones Newswires and book publisher HarperCollins, posted its second quarterly loss in a row as it struggles to offset the decline in advertising income in its newspaper business.