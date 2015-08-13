Shunfeng takes majority stake in U.S. solar manufacturer Suniva

LOS ANGELES Aug 12 Shunfeng International Clean
Energy Ltd said it will take a majority stake in U.S.
solar panel manufacturer Suniva to gain a foothold in the
fast-growing U.S. solar market.
The deal will give the Hong Kong-based solar company 63
percent of Suniva, a privately held maker of solar cells and
modules whose investors include Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The U.S. solar market is expected to grow by a third this
year, and by investing in U.S. manufacturing Shunfeng can avoid
U.S. government tariffs on Chinese-made solar panels.
"The U.S. market is the second largest solar market in the
world and should be for the forseeable future," Suniva Chief
Executive John Baumstark said in an interview. "It made abundant
sense to invest in U.S. manufacturing and have local content for
local markets."
With Shunfeng's investment, Suniva will more than double its
manufacturing to 400 megawatts of solar cells and modules over
the next year, according to Baumstark. The company currently
manufactures about 150 MW in Georgia and Michigan.
It did not disclose the location of its new manufacturing
capacity, but said the expansion will create 300 jobs. Suniva
currently employs 350 people.
Suniva, which is based in Atlanta, moved all of its solar
panel assembly to the United States from Asia over the last two
years. By making panels at home, Suniva has been able to capture
lucrative federal contracts, avoid tariffs and appeal to private
sector customers who want American-made products.
Founded in 2007 by solar scientists from the Georgia
Institute of Technology, Suniva has grown rapidly. While the
company doesn't disclose its financials, a federal contract from
2014 said Suniva had $93 million in annual revenue.
The company's panels generate more electricity from the sun
than typical Chinese-made panels, and they therefore command a
premium price in the market.
Goldman Sachs as well as Suniva's other investors - Warburg
Pincus, New Enterprise Associates, Prelude Ventures and H.I.G.
Ventures - will continue to hold stakes in the company.
