Sun Life CEO sees Asian, asset management units driving growth

| TORONTO
TORONTO May 6 Canadian insurer Sun Life
Financial Inc expects gains in its Asian and asset
management segments to drive growth this year and beyond, it's
chief executive said on Wednesday.
Sun Life CEO Dean Connor's comments came a day after the
company, whose rivals include Manulife Financial Corp
and Great-West Lifeco Inc, reported a first-quarter
profit that topped market expectations and raised its quarterly
dividend.
Shares of Toronto-based Sun Life climbed 1.1 percent to
$39.84 on Wednesday, despite a sell-off in the broader market.
"We feel good about the business momentum. We see a lot of
drivers of growth," Connor told reporters after the company's
annual meeting in Toronto.
Connor was particularly optimistic about prospects in the
Philippines, where the company is a major player. He expects the
operation there to continue to record double-digit sales growth.
"It's been growing rapidly for us in the last five years,
and we see that continuing into the future," he said.
"There's this demographic dividend," he added. "As this
bulge of people pushes through, gets older, needs insurance, has
more disposable income, we see that playing out market by market
in Asia."
The Philippines could also benefit from a potential free
trade agreement between the ASEAN countries, Connor said.
Philippine President Benigno Aquino is expected to visit
Canada later this week.
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Paul Simao)